No mask, no liquor in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet gave the green signal for liquor shops to open in all zones across the State. Barring 15 shops located in containment zones, all 2,500 liquor shops in the State will be allowed to function from 10 am to 6 pm from Wednesday. However, bars, pubs and clubs will not be allowed to function.

Further, the government also decided to hike the liquor prices by an average of 16 per cent with immediate effect. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao cautioned that both liquor shop owners and consumers must maintain physical distancing norms besides wearing masks. He warned that any violation of existing norms would be treated stringently and liquor sales would be closed. In case of unavailability of masks, he suggested that people visiting any shops use towels as face masks. “No mask, no liquor or groceries,” he declared.

The Chief Minister said the Cabinet took the decision in the wake of the Centre permitting the sale of liquor and all four neighbouring States opening liquor shops. He stated that the State government successfully curbed gudumba, but the menace had restarted during the lockdown in some places.

“We have 2,300 km of border with our neighbouring States with the border with Andhra Pradesh alone stretching to about 1,890 km. If we continue restrictions, liquor consumers are likely to cross the border and increase the threat of the coronavirus. We will also be able to curb illegal smuggling which will pose another big challenge for us,” he said.

