No more boring train journeys

Hyderabad: Rail passengers can soon enjoy uninterrupted movies, music, shows, and various entertainment programmes on their mobile phones, without having to rely on internet with RailTel Corporation gearing up to provide Content on Demand (CoD) service in trains.

RailTel Corporation, a mini-ratna PSU and one of the largest neutral telecom services providers in the country, has selected Margo Network, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment as the Digital Entertainment Service Provider to facilitate CoD in trains. The CoD provision will be made available in all premium, express, mail and suburban trains of Indian Railways. The project will be implemented within two years and the provision of content such as movies, shows, educational programmes will be made available both in paid and unpaid formats.

Travellers in trains usually face difficulties in watching videos on YouTube or any other platform due to network issues. However, with this facility, passengers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted free and subscription based entertainment service during their train journey despite unstable mobile network in a moving train, officials said.

According to officials, with an aim to generate more non-fare revenue, Railway Board had entrusted RailTel to offer CoD to passengers in trains. In this project, it will provide various preloaded multilingual content including movies, music videos, general entertainment and lifestyle in moving trains through media servers installed in trains, officials said, adding that the CoD platform will also provide travel bookings in cab, bus and train.

Officials say that the full roll out will be completed by 2022 and will not only improve overall passenger experience but at the same time also increase non-fare revenue through multiple monetization models. The facility covers all 17 zones of Indian Railways.

Approximately 8,731 trains which include 3,003 premium/ mail/ express to and fro and 2,864 pairs of suburban trains have been kept in the scope of the service rollout. In addition, CoD will be made available at 5,573 Wi-Fi enabled railway stations.

