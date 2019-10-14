No more to onion tears

By | Published: 14th Oct 2019 12:13 am 11:28 pm

The recent rise in onion prices was more a result of policies than production. Wide price fluctuations varying between Rs 10 and Rs 70 during the same year are a recurrent problem. Farmers and consumers lose, traders and retailers gain. India produces around one-quarter of the global onion supply (second only to China) and exports about 10% of its total onion output regularly. Onions are an indispensable ingredient used in food. Since it has no substitutes, prices are sensitive to supply. They cannot be stored beyond six months, so prices also depend on seasonal factors.

Onion is mainly a rabi crop (65% of production) sown in December and January and harvested in April and May. Kharif crop is sown in May and June and harvested during October and November. Late kharif crop is sown in August and September and harvested during January and February. Rabi harvest is stable with better storage quality and used for about six months until October when kharif arrival starts. The main problem is with kharif harvest, which fluctuates widely — production falls below expectations once in two years. If it is below expectations, prices skyrocket during September and October.

The retail prices of onion more than quadrupled between June and September in 2010, 2013, 2015, 2017 and most recently in 2019. This time, prices rose due to simultaneous damage to standing crops as well as onion stocks in storage due to flooding. Farmers believe that prices are remunerative only once in two to three years, which helps them recover losses of bad years. They feel the government favours consumers by intervening in markets when prices rise but do not protect farmers from lower prices, though government agencies procure at above market price during the harvest period.

Alternative Policies

In the long-run, export restrictions go against investments in the supply chain of onion markets. They may affect India’s credibility as a reliable exporter of onions in the eyes of major importing countries. This provides an opportunity to look for alternative markets. In these circumstances, here are some alternative policies that could reduce price volatility, provide reasonable prices for both farmers and consumers and strengthen India’s credibility as a reliable exporter:

Price Forecasting

Onion prices are unpredictable, rising from Rs 9 per kg to Rs 80 per kg within a short span of three to four months, sometimes weeks. Flood during the harvest period increases prices by 3-4 times. There is a need for strengthening price forecasting information systems based on agro-meteorological data to inform farmers in onion-growing areas to take optimal decisions regarding acreage, storage and marketing. This will minimise price fluctuation.

Scientific Storage

Price information should be supplemented through innovations in storage technology to extend the shelf life of onions. Onions from rabi harvest (arrivals in April and May) are stored in hessian bags in ventilated structures without any temperature and humidity control. These are sold in phases up to September depending on the need and prices. Usually, prices spike after the sale of all stored onions of rabi harvest in September and October. These spikes can be avoided if the shelf life of onions increases beyond six months.

Open Domestic Market

Production is concentrated in a few districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. In these districts, only a few APMC markets and traders handle a huge quantity of onions with possible cartel formation to buy at lower prices from farmers and sell at a higher price to consumers to reap higher profits. Opening up domestic markets to multiple players, including farmer-to-consumer channels, will inject competition and deter cartel formation.

Eliminating Middlemen

Before onions goes from the farm gate to consumer, it has to pass through as many as four layers of intermediaries. Onions have to be loaded, repacked, and sorted between each of these middlemen; all of them take their price margin. This increases the retail price. Besides multiple fees, reduced transparency and more intermediaries increase manual handling of onions and bring down their quality before they reach consumers. This can be avoided by forming Farmer Producer Companies of onion growers. It is easy in the case of onion farmers as they are geographically concentrated and have a common purpose, ie, getting higher prices.

Procurement and Distribution

In April 2019, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) procured 50,000 tonnes of onion during peak market arrival months (April and May) at about Rs 10 per kg and offloaded at Rs 23.90 per kg during September/October under the Price Stability Fund scheme of the Central government to keep prices stable and tackle scarcity of onions. Timely offloading and emptying godowns for the next season’s procurement, if done properly, may reduce price fluctuations. However, the size of the procurement has to be increased from the current low level of only one per cent of domestic markets to at least 10% to significantly improve price stability.

Open Trade

Trade in onions, especially imports, is highly regulated. In a regulated environment, there are always time lags between sensing shortages, allowing imports and actual imports arriving to retail markets. By this time, the damage is already done in terms of rising prices. The best policy keeping the interest of both farmers and consumers is managing domestic price spikes through buffer stocks and guaranteeing a free export regime without any interruptions, in between building India as a credible source of supply to world markets.

Onions are so strong that their prices have become a yardstick of government performance. A well-crafted policy with right implementation tools minus time lags will deliver a permanent solution to onion tears.

(The author is agricultural economist, ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad)

