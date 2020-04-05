‘No movement zones’ declared in Warangal to check Coronavirus

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Warangal Urban: With a view to check the spread of novel Coronavirus, the authorities have identified some localities as vulnerable areas and declared them as ‘no movement zones’ in the city and directed the residents of these localities not to venture out. People from other areas will also not be allowed into these localities. The district administration has taken this decision since there is a sudden spike in the Coronavirus affected cases.

In a joint statement here on Sunday, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and Police Commissioner V Ravinder said that the no movement zones include Julaiwada, Subedari, Eidgah, Kumarpally, Mandi Bazaar, Pochamma Maidan, Char Bowli, Kashibugga, Ganesh Nagar, Nizampura , Laxmipuram, Rangampet, Shambhunipet, Bapujinagar and Chintagattu camp under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits.

“If the people of the localities face any difficulty due to restrictions following the declaration of the no movement zone, they can call at the toll free number 1800 425 1115 at the collectorate,” the statement said and the officials appealed for the full cooperation of the residents of these designated areas. They also said that vegetables and other essential commodities to these residents would be delivered at their door step through the vehicles.

Barricades and check posts have been set up at these areas to cordon off these areas. The official duo also warned that they would take stringent action against those who violate the directives.

“A total of 25 teams have been formed to supply the vegetables and other commodities to a total of 41,783 houses in 67 colonies in 15 areas in the city,” the Collector said.

The team members visit the houses and make list of the needy commodities. The team members after getting the information about the required items from the residents, they purchase the commodities at the shops and deliver at the door step. It may be added here that as many as 22 Covid 19 positive cases were reported in the district on April 4 and many of them belonged to Warangal city. Following this, 143 persons, who are primary contacts of the infected persons, have been shifted to the quarantine facilities in the city. All most all the positive cases are Markaz returnees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .