No need to carry vehicle documents from Oct 1: MoRTH

Hyderabad: Carrying vehicle documents and producing them during vehicle inspection will now become a thing of the past with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) bringing amendments to MV Rules for the convenience of vehicle users.

In a bid to offer better enforcement of traffic rules, the maintenance of vehicular documents, including driving licences and e-challans will be done through an information technology portal from October 1.

Accordingly, MoRTH has made amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules facilitating implementation of electronic enforcement, maintenance of vehicular documents through information technology portal with effect from October 1 for better monitoring and enforcement of MV Rules.

The Ministry said that the use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of traffic rules and will lead to ending harassment of drivers. This was required after Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 was passed and published on August 9, 2019, it said.

Following the amendments, details of driving licences, disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority, would be recorded chronologically in the portal and such record would be reflected on a regular basis on the portal. Thus, the record would be maintained electronically and would further help in monitoring the behaviour of a motorist.

“If the details of the documents are found validated through the electronic means by the enforcement officer, then physical forms of such documents will not be demanded for inspection, including in cases where there is an offence made out necessitating seizure of any such documents,” the Ministry said.

Upon demanding or inspecting any documents, the date and time stamp of inspection and identity of the police officer in uniform or any other officer authorized by the State government, would be recorded on the portal. This would help in unnecessary re-checking or inspection of vehicles and would further remove harassment of drivers.

“It has been provided that the use of handheld communications devices while driving will solely be used for route navigation in such a manner that would not disturb the concentration of the driver while driving,” it added.

