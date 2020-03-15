No need to panic over COVID-19: KCR

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: With the second case of coronavirus (Covid-19) reported in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held an urgent Cabinet meeting on Saturday evening to initiate preventive measures to curtail the spread of the disease.

He held a high-level meeting with Health Department officials to examine precautionary measures being taken across the world and replicate them to infuse confidence among people in the State.

The Chief Minister told the Assembly on Saturday that the State government was fully prepared to tackle the situation and has been making necessary arrangements for the past 11 days since the first case of Covid-19 was reported. He asserted that the State government was taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the virus in the State. He urged people not to panic as the State government was taking all preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“Some States like Delhi and Karnataka have already initiated measures such as temporary shutdown of crowded places like cinema halls, malls and educational institutions to contain the spread of the virus. A Cabinet meeting is being convened this evening to finalise a course of action in this regard,” he said.

Referring to a popular belief, Chandrashekhar Rao said such virus outbreaks happen once in 70-80 years with one such recorded one of Spanish Flu occurring in 1890 which killed about 10-12 crore people across the world. He said the virus killed over 1.3 crore people in India after it entered the country at Mumbai dockyards from abroad. “With Hyderabad being one of the fastest growing cities, we cannot sit quiet,” he said.

“If any suspected cases are found, they are being immediately quarantined. We have already prepared isolated locations like Dhoolapally Forest Academy and Haritha Resorts at Vikarabad, among others, to keep the suspected cases, while we have established isolated wards in several government and private hospitals to treat positive cases of the virus,” he said.

Besides Hyderabad city, the Chief Minister said adequate precautionary measures were being taken in 13 municipal corporations in the State in view of their population. “We are taking advance measures, including consulting companies for supply of masks, gloves and equipment needed for medical staff as well as patients. We are ready to spend even Rs 5,000 crore to fight the epidemic,” he declared.

The Chief Minister, along with legislators from various political parties, including AIMIM and BJP, disapproved of the statement of Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka when he alleged that both the Centre and the State governments were not taking adequate measures to contain the spread of the disease. AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala entered into an argument with Bhatti Vikramarka, stating that the Congress leaders were trying to politicise a sensitive issue rather than working closely with the government to fight the epidemic.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao also found fault with allegations of Bhatti Vikramarka and felt that the Congress was the biggest virus from which the country had to suffer and people were getting rid of it. He stated that responsible leaders will take necessary action during crisis rarther than creating panic among people. He asserted that the Central government, as well as all the State governments including those ruled by the Congress, were taking all possible measures to contain COVID-19. “No government will cancel flight operations or stop issuing visas overnight unless it is serious about protecting its people,” he said.

