No need to panic over viral fevers in Telangana, says IMA

Hyderabad: There was no need to panic over the spread of viral fevers in the State, the Telangana Chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Saturday while urging people to take up precautionary measures like consuming boiled water.

Speaking to the media, IMA Telangana State Secretary Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav said though many dengue cases were being reported across the State, very few were turning out to be positive.

There is a spurt in viral fevers and it is normal during this part of the year. People should not get worried about the dengue cases as not many deaths were reported, he said.

Further to help the government in controlling the spread of viral fevers, the IMA Telangana Chapter, along with the Nursing Home Association, has decided to extend voluntary service, besides setting up free clinics, he said.