No need to run around for building permits in Telangana

Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is perhaps one of those few States, where no permission is required for constructing a G+1 house in a land admeasuring 76 square yards i.e. 63 sq metres.

All that the building owners have to do is pay Re1 and upload the details online and start constructing the house. More importantly, No Objection Certificate (NOC) is not required anymore after the construction is completed.

Telangana introduced this new Municipal Act making it easier for people specially, the low-income groups construct their dream house. This is a novel initiative by the State government and goes a long way in helping building owners. And, it is not just those constructing houses in 76 yards, people constructing houses in 200 to 500 square yards can apply for online permission. There is no need to run from pillar to post now, says a member of Telangana Real Estate Developers Association (TREDA).

Self-certification is permitted for those constructing a house within 10 metres height in plots admeasuring 64 sq metres to 500 sq metres. They can now get instant approval. Not only making the process of obtaining permissions for construction easier, the new Municipal Act also aids in controlling unauthorised and illegal constructions. Generally, illegal constructions are made in small area of plots and unauthorised floors are added. When no permission is required for constructing houses in 76 square yards, people will follow rules and the number of unauthorised structures would come down, points out a senior official from MA&UD.

While facilitating easy building permissions, the new Municipal Act lists out stringent rules including demolition of unauthorised structures. Sensing the possibilities of some splitting a bigger plot into smaller ones for constructing structures without permissions, the Act specifies such structures could be demolished without any notice. Similarly, constructions in disputed lands or in government lands will be also demolished.

If any apartments are constructed violating the rules, the house owner, the applicant for permission and the licensed technical persons will be prosecuted. The punishment could go up to a three year jail term with hefty penalties.

Involvement of citizens

As citizens’ involvement is key in curbing illegal constructions. the new Act makes a provision for citizens to lodge complaints or raise alarm if they notice any unauthorised constructions. They can complain to municipal authorities or district Collectors. Details of informants would be kept confidential and when the information proves correct, the citizens get rewarded as well.

Layout permissions

The onus is on the developers to ensure basic facilities including treatment of sewage water. Details can be uploaded online and developers would be given permission by the layout approval committee.

The committee will examine the location to assess if the layout is developed as per the rules and regulations and accord permission after physical verification. Only after this, authorities would allow registration of plots in the layout. In case, the details uploaded are false and if the layout is identified as illegal, permissions would be cancelled. This apart, three-year jail term with 25 per cent of the land value can be imposed as penalty.

Green Action Plan

Among all the provisions incorporated in the new Act, many are welcoming the Green Action Plan. It is now mandatory for every municipality to take up Haritha Haaram regularly and every municipality should have its own Green Action Plan. This will be prepared within two weeks after the elected bodies take over in the municipalities.

Every urban local body (ULB) will also have to implement the Green Action Plan and municipalities should have a District Level Committee led by the District Collector. Forest officer and Commissioner will finalise the Green Action Plan and specify which trees are to be planted during the next five years.

It is not just framing rules and chalking out plans. Ward members are entrusted with protection of trees and saplings, failing which they can be removed. Not many States in the country have such guidelines on Green Action Plan and this will be a game changer, says the member of TREDA.

