‘No New Clothes’ drive inspires many in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The ‘No New Clothes for Eid’ campaign is gaining ground in the city with many Muslim families here vowing not to spend money on buying clothes. Instead they have decided to help those in distress due to the lockdown.

The campaign started by a few young professionals in Middle East countries has made its way into India. It was initiated after stories of people facing problems in getting food and medicine due to lockdown started pouring.

In the city, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, great grandson of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan, is spearheading the campaign and trying to convince the community on its importance. “It is disheartening to see that several people are without food and other basic essentials. So it is better to do away with buying new clothes and instead use the money to reach out to the needy,” he said.

Many Muslim families in the city are joining the ‘No New Clothes for Eid’ campaign to stand in solidarity with those affected by the lockdown and help them.

“Our family decided not to buy new clothes and only wear the best clothes available with us on Eid. In fact, it is mentioned in the religious scripts that pious should wear best clothes on Eid-ul-Fitr and nowhere is it said that new clothes are compulsory. So people should also avoid spending on clothes this Ramzan,” said Mohd Mustaq Malik, president Tehreek Muslim Shabban.

While many families are doing away with the tradition of buying new clothes this Ramzan, some are cutting down their spending.

SM Abdul Samad, a businessman from Basheerbagh said their family has decided against excessive shopping. “Usually our family of four spends around Rs. 40,000 on clothes for Ramzan. This year we cut it down to Rs. 10,000 and the remaining amount will be used for helping the needy,” he said.

The campaign in the city is receiving support from several Muslim religious and social groups and is expected to intensify in the run up to Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Several families had paid off their zakaat amount to the needy before Ramzan itself soon after the lockdown was announced. “Now with the lockdown extending few in the community have started distributing the money they usually spend on buying clothes to those in distress. We want more people to come forward and join the campaign,” said S Q Masood, a social activist from the old city.

