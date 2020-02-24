‘No new fluorosis case in Nalgonda in last 6 years’

By | Published: 12:33 am

Nalgonda: Indian Natural Resource Economic and Management (INREM) Foundation Director Dr Rajnarayan Indu on Sunday categorically stated that there were no new cases of fluorosis reported in Nalgonda district in the last six years due to the sincere efforts of the State government in implementing Mission Bhagiratha.

The State government, he said, should now focus on setting up Fluoride Rehabilitation Centre in all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) of all fluoride-affected mandals in Nalgonda.

Dr Indu, speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, urged the people to check the purity of water through colour, taste and odour. “There is a need for sustained campaign to change people’s mindset towards water quality testing methods, and private RO water suppliers were using this to their advantage to make money,” he said.

Stating that INREM Foundation was working in fluoride-affected villages in the district for last six years, Dr Indu also made some suggestions to the State government to instil confidence in people about quality of water being supplied, which was important to prevent them from consuming Reverse Osmosis (RO) water.

Appreciating the decision of the State government to discourage RO plant business, he said owners of RO water plants were making profit out of water that they get free besides electricity supplied at subsidised rates. The government should now fix a rate for RO plants to get tap water or from drawing water from borewells, besides ensuring that power tariff to RO plants were not subsidised.

To build confidence among people about quality of drinking water being supplied through Mission Bhagirtha, the State government should display boards with results of quality testing of water by prominent water testing labs in the country. “Water supplied through Mission Bhagiratha is much safer and healthier than RO water and this message should reach people,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter