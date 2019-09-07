‘No non-religious carvings anywhere in Yadadri temple’

By | Published: 9:09 pm 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Yadadri Temple Development Authority and the art director Anand Sai were on Saturday instructed not to have any non-religious image or symbol carved anywhere in the temple complex.

Special Secretary at the Chief Minister’s Office K Bhoopal Reddy, who met with G Kishen Rao, the YTDA special officer and Anand Sai on Saturday, made it clear that presence of such symbols in the Yadadri temple complex was simply not acceptable.

He also made it clear that there was no official sanction for these acts. “The Chief Minister never wanted any such images or symbols including an image of his own anywhere in the temple. The Chief Minister was always clear that the temple should only have images and symbols of religious significance, those that portray the greatness of the temple and those related to spirituality,” Bhoopal Reddy said.

Bhoopal Reddy, expressing severe displeasure at carving of non-religious symbols on some pillars of a mandapam in the complex, sought to know as to under whose instructions and direction that pictures of the Chief Minister, Indira Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi and symbols of certain political parties were engraved as part of the temple reconstruction.

Kishen Rao and Anand Sai explained that carving of representations of some political leaders and other symbols was the independent decision of one or two sculptors who took these decisions on their own. They also said that no instructions were issued to the sculptors to carve images of political leaders, or other objectionable symbols anywhere in the temple.

