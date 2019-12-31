No Numaish without fire safety measures: Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The same bench dealt with the matter pertaining to fire safety measures at the Hyderabad Exhibition at Nampally (Numaish), which is supposed to start on January 1. The bench expressed its displeasure at the affidavits filed by the Exhibition Society and police. It reprimanded the authorities for not detailing the safety measures in the filed affidavit, and directed the fire safety authorities to file a report by visiting the Exhibition Grounds. Khaja Aijazuddin had filed this writ plea seeking direction to the police and fire department to prosecute the Exhibition Society President and its office bearers for not complying with fire safety measures and for not obtaining a Fire No Objection Certificate as mandated under the provisions of the Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999.

He also sought the accident case, registered in February 2019, be transferred to the CID or a Special Investigation Team. The bench, observing that the PIL case was filed in March 2019, questioned the inaction of the authorities. It further said it would not permit Numaish without safety measures in place. The Chief Justice reminded various fire accidents, including those which occurred in Telangana High Court. The bench directed the authorities to place a detailed report on safety measures by Tuesday and adjourned the case.

Officials’ non-compliance irks bench

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday gave a month’s time to Home Department Principal Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for complying with the court orders. Both the officials had appeared in person as directed by the court on earlier occasion. The bench was dealing with a suo motu contempt case questioning the failure of the authorities in constituting State Security Commission and Public Complaints Authority as directed by the court. The bench expressed its dissatisfaction for not implementing the order since April 2017. Conceding to their request for a month’s time to comply with the orders, the bench adjourned the case and dispensed with the presence of authorities.

