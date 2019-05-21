No one can carry mobile phones to counting centres: M Hanumantha Rao

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Sangareddy: Zaheerabad district Collector and Returning Officer M Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday said that no polling agent or any other person would be allowed to carry mobile phone into the counting hall of Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Briefing the press reporters here on Tuesday ahead of counting for the Lok Sabha seat on May 23, Rao has said that they would strictly implement the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI).

Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy, S Chandrashekar Reddy has said they would through GITAM University, the counting centre for Lok Sabha Constituency, under a security blanket with three-tier security. Meanwhile, the officials have also announced that they would conduct a mock counting on Wednesday a day ahead of the actual counting.

Kamareddy Collector N Satyanarayana, Joint Collector K Nikhila and others were present.

