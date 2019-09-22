No one can stop my victory from Huzurnagar: Saidi Reddy

By | Published: 5:41 pm 5:43 pm

Suryapet: TRS candidate from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency Sanampudi Saidi Reddy on Sunday said it would not be possible for anyone to stop his victory in the by-election with a good majority of votes.

Saidi Reddy was addressing a rally that was taken out from Chillepally toll gate in Nereducharla mandal to Huzurnagar to welcome him on his arrival at the constituency after he was declared as the TRS candidate.

He said the by-election has provided an opportunity to the people of Huzurnagar to chase out TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy from the constituency. Vote for the Congress candidate in the by-election will not benefit the constituency and its people. “Development of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency is possible only through the ruling party TRS,” he said, adding that 85 per cent of sarpanches, mandal parishad presidents (MPPs), ZPTCs and MPTCs in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency were won by the TRS in the local bodies elections.

Stating that Uttam Kumar Reddy was making false statements, he objected to the Congress leader’s comment that he was from Andhra. “My native place is Gundlapally village in Mattampally mandal of the district. Uttam Kumar Reddy is deliberately spreading false propaganda that his native place comes under Andhra Pradesh,” he said, and asked Uttam to study the boundaries of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency and Suryapet district. “The Congress leader is working with a single point agenda of ensuring his wife Uttam Padmavathi’s victory in the by-election,” he said, adding that Uttam Kumar Reddy had not brought a single rupee from the State government or Centre for development of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in the last five years.

He promised that the face of Huzurnagar would change in the next four years, if he is elected in the by-election. He also said he would strive to ensure that benefits of all the welfare schemes of the State government reach all eligible beneficiaries in the constituency.

