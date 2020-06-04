No OU exams from June 20

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Examination Branch of the Osmania University on Thursday said it has not scheduled any examinations from June 20. However, notifications were issued for payment of fee to cut down the exam processing time.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education in its guidelines has advised to start exams from June 20. But the university will take decision after deliberating issues in the standing committee of academic senate scheduled this week, it added.

DEECET applications date extended

The last date for applying for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) 2020 has been extended up to June 18.

The DEECET is conducted for admissions into two-year courses of Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education offered by Government District Institutes of Education and Training and private un-aided elementary teacher education institutions in the State. For further details, visit the website http://www.deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in/.

Online certificate verification

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will hold online certificate verification for the recruitment to the post of Food Safety Officer in the Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine Public (Health) Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration department and GHMC.

In view of the safety measures to prevent spread of the Covid-19, the Commission has decided to conduct certificate verification via online mode.

A link for uploading certificates will be made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in from June 8 to 15. All the certificates must be uploaded in stipulated time and request for additional time will not be considered, said the TSPSC on Thursday. For list of hall ticket number and material for certificate verification, the candidates can visit the TSPSC’s website.

