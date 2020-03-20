No passenger trains on ‘Janata Curfew’: SCR

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has regulated train services across the country including South Central Railway in view of Janata Curfew call from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

With this, suburban services in twin cities would be reduced to bare minimum to cater to essential travel requirements. All passenger trains, approximately 2,400 services, originating between Saturday midnight to 10 pm on Sunday, will not be operated.

However, the passenger train services already on run at 7 am on the day will be allowed to reach the destinations. All long distance mail/express and intercity trains originating from 4 am on Sunday will remain cancelled.

Passengers alighting at enroute stations from trains already on run during the period, and desirous of staying at the station will be accommodated in the waiting halls, waiting rooms and concourse. Adequate arrangements will be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations.

Meanwhile, following the Delhi Metro Rail’s decision on suspending the services on Sunday in view of Janata Curfew, authorities of Hyderabad Metro Rail said they will take a final call regarding the same on Saturday.

