No PBL matches in Hyderabad in Season 5

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time, since the Premier Badminton League (PBL) started four years ago, Hyderabad will not host any matches in Season 5, which starts from January 20 and will continue till February 9.

According to Badminton Association of India (BAI) release, the matches will be held in Chennai, Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru.

Atul Pande, Managing Director, SportzLive, which organises the PBL, said henceforth, the PBL will be held in alternative venues. “As Bangalore Raptors are defending champions, that city will be one of the venues in Season 5.’’

However, sources in State Badminton Association, said they are disappointed that Hyderabad, which is the cradle of Indian badminton, will not be given the honour to host the event this time.

“It is something weird. The Telangana government gives the SATS Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli free of cost while venues in other cities charge for the stadium. Also, we host maximum of matches in this city and yet, we don’t get to host a match next year.’’

Star Sports is the Official Broadcaster and Hotstar will live stream the league for the 21 days of action. The auction date will soon be announced soon.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.