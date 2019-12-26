No permission for Million March in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: The city police denied permission to the Joint Action Committee against CAA and NRC to hold any protest at Necklace Road on Saturday.

The JAC planned to organise a “Million March” at Necklace Road at 2 pm on Saturday and were conducting campaigns to encourage the public participation from across the State. “No permission has been given by for any procession, rally or protest march or public assembly anywhere in the city including Tank Bund on December 28. The public should not believe any fake news, rumours or propaganda in this regard,” K Viswaprasad, DCP (central), said.

