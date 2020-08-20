No permission for people to watch water release from Nagarjuna Sagar

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Nalgonda: In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people would not be permitted view the lifting of gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project, which might take place in one or two days.

Nagarjuna Sagar Sub-Inspector Srinivas said that there was a chance for lifting of gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project at any time as the water level in the project was nearer to full reservoir level. It was decided not to permit the visitors to watch the release of water. There was a chance for the spread of coronavirus due to cool weather conditions, if people arrived at the place in large numbers. Hence, people would not be allowed to watch the release of water. This decision was jointly taken by police, revenue and Nandikonda municipality keeping in mind the safety of the people, he added.

According to sources in Water Resource Department, there was a chance for lifting of the gates of the project on Friday to release water. On the other hand, the Superintendent of Police of Suryapet district R Bhaskaran cautioned that the people not to go near the Krishna river in the district as gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Project would be lifted any time and flow of water in the river would be heavy. The fishermen should not go into Krsihna river for fish hunting. The people living in the villages along with catchment area of Krishna and Musi rivers should be alert. He pointed out that the gates of Musi project was also lifted.

