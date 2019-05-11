No permission given to DJS gathering in Amberpet: Police

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: An invitation on social media, circulated in the name of Darsgah Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS), on a proposed gathering on Sunday at a religious place in Amberpet, where stone pelting took place last Sunday, is keeping the police on tenterhooks.

Tension had gripped Amberpet and its surroundings last Sunday when people from two communities pelted stones at each other after a dispute over the demolition of a place of worship. Two cops were injured in the incident, which prompted the police to impose Section 144 of CrPc, prohibiting an assembly of five or more persons in Amberpet.

With the DJS invitation being circulated on social media, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh asked the police whether permission was given for the event.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) M Ramesh said, “We are taking necessary precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.” He said no permission was given to any organisation to conduct any gathering in Amberpet and that Section 144 would continue to be in vogue in Amberpet.

“From our side, we are taking foolproof security measures to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the city,” he added.

Intelligence officials also swung into the action to know as to why the DJS, which was maintaining a low profile over the last few years, suddenly started circulating an invitation for a gathering. The same organisation, under the leadership of Shaik Mahboob Ali, used to hold a rally every year on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on December 6 and observe it as a ‘black day’.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, in a statement here on Saturday, said people with vested interests were spreading rumours and fake news in social media about the gathering of people at Amberpet.

“No unlawful gathering shall be allowed at Amberpet, particularly in and around the area, where there was a law and order situation on Sunday last,” he said, adding that anyone trying to disturb the peace and tranquillity at Amberpet would be dealt with severely.

