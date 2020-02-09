No place for illegal entrants: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said political parties opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in its present form should understand the difference between a refugee and an illegal entrant.

“If we say that illegal Muslim entrants from Islamic countries can be granted Indian citizenship, then half of Bangladesh will become empty. They will all come to India. Will Rahul Gandhi or K Chandrashekhar Rao take responsibility?” he asked.

Speaking at the birth anniversary of Santh Ravidas here at the BJP State headquarters, Kishan Reddy said that the Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and Sikhs who were left in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan during partition were persecuted in those Islamic countries and were living in deplorable conditions in India. “They have no other country to go to, no place to call their own,” Kishan Reddy said.

He said that the Narendra Modi government would withdraw the CAA if any political leader proves or shows one word that says Muslims would be thrown out of the country. “But we will not withdraw the CAA for Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan,” Kishan Reddy said.

Laxman’s dig

State BJP president K Laxman, taking a serious note of the resolution passed by the GHMC denouncing CAA, wondered how a municipal corporation can defy a Central government legislation. “It is a clear indication that the TRS government is indulging in vote bank politics,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter