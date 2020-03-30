No plan to extend COVID-19 lockdown: Rajiv Gauba

By | Published: 11:14 am

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday dismissed reports that the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown may get extended.

“I am surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown,” said Gauba.

Prime Minister Modi had announced a three-week nationwide lockdown, which came into effect on March 25, to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister later apologised for the difficulties that the poor, especially migrant workers, have been facing due to the lockdown which was announced 4-hours before it came into effect.