No plush schools for these sarpanches’ kids in Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar: Catching up with the emerging trend, people in the villages are increasingly preferring government schools over private schools to educate their children. The enrollment in the government schools has been showing an upward trend, thanks to the huge funds being funnelled by the State government into the education sector, especially the development of infrastructure in schools.

Adding to this, the special initiative taken up by a few sarpanches and elected representatives gave a special place for the government schools in a cluster of villages in Rajanna Sircilla district. Sarpanches of gram panchayats such as Rapelli Gangadhar, Narsingapur, Chandurthi Mandal, Mogili Laxmi, Thakkallapalli of Kathalapur mandal and Surabhi Saritha, Thandur, Thangallapalli mandal have admitted their children in the government schools this year.

With the elected representatives taking lead in giving the government schools the priority they deserved, the rest of the parents in their respective villages are keen on sending their wards to the government schools. Infrastructure wise, the government schools are way ahead of the private schools. Parents too are impressed with the way the government teachers have been implementing the ‘Badibata’ programme for enroling the children in their institutions.

In recent years, village committees have been passing unanimous resolutions to cut ration and other government benefits if any family was found sending their wards to private schools. There are also incidents of preventing private school buses from entering into villages. But the impact of such steps is minimal. The practice of joining the children of officials and public representatives in government schools has begun with the admission of Vikarabad Collector’s daughter in Telangana Minority Residential school. Collector Ayesha Masrath Khanam admitted her daughter Tabish Raina in a minority residential school on June 12.

Very next day, Repalle Gangadhar got admission for his daughter Sanvi Gangotri and son Manishwar in the local primary school. While Gangotri is admitted in Class-II, Manishwar joined in UKG. On the other hand, Thadur sarpanch Saritha admitted her two sons Jashwanth Rao and Nithvik Rao in Class VI and IV respectively. Thakkallapalli sarpanch joined her son Rushikesh and daughter Rupa Sri in a local school.

Speaking to the ‘Telangana Today’, Gangadhar said it was not proper to keep sending our children to private schools while mounting pressure on others to join their children in government schools. People would lose faith in us if we cannot practice what we preach, he quipped. MA English graduate, Gangadhar and his wife Swathi, a B.Ed graduate had previously worked as vidhya volunteers in the same school. People were responding positively and are coming forward to admit their children in the government schools, he said. Stating that the present strength of the school was 150, he said they were planning to increase it to 200 this year. On the other hand, the staff of government schools are visiting the houses of school-going children and motivating the parents to join their wards in government schools.

