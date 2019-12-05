No pressure on replacing Hardik, says Shivam Dube

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Twenty six-year-old Shivam Dube says he has trust in his abilities and there is no pressure on him. The young Mumbai cricketer, who had replaced an injured Hardik Pandya in the T20I series against Bangladesh, impressed with a three-wicket haul in Nagpur which won the match for India. Even though he didn’t get many opportunities with the bat, the selectors had no hesitation in giving him an extended run for the Windies T20I series.

“Yes, I am being assigned the role of a finisher. I want to win matches for the country. I have full trust in my abilities. I don’t feel nervous. I had a good Mushtaq Ali series coming up into the tournament. I am ready to do anything for the team,” Shivam, who is well known in the domestic circuit for his hard-hitting abilities, said ahead of India’s T20I series opener against West Indies at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Wednesday.

“I feel relaxed in the dressing room. My captain and coach have put me in a good space. They have been supporting me very well. I have been preparing hard with both bat and ball. It is tough to be an all-rounder. But I am looking to give it everything. I have proved my fitness. I am ready to bowl four overs for my side and want to contribute with the bat,” the Mumbai cricketer said.

Talking about the opposition, Shivam said the team is taking every match seriously and have studied the opposition very well. “Windies are a good T20 side. They have several match-winners. We need to be at our best to beat them. We have been preparing intensely, looking at this series and World Cup (T20 WC in next October) in general. I have prepared myself for every situation so that I don’t feel any kind of pressure when I am on the field,” Shivam said.

“I am trying to improve myself both as a batsman and a bowler. I’m learning from my seniors. These are early days for me. But I am eager to contribute in whatever ways I can,” he concluded with a smile.

Meanwhile, a relatively young and inexperienced Indian T20I side had their first training session ahead of the opening T20I at the Uppal Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli’s men, who blanked the Caribbean side 3-0 during their away series in July, looked all set for the challenge. While the Indian pace battery, consisting of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, back in the side following an injury, and Mohd Shami were seen troubling the batsmen with their variations, the young Shreyas Iyer and Sanju V Samson looked at ease, against pace and spin. The duo also received applause from team coach Ravi Shastri during the nets session.

Skipper Virat Kohli tried out some lofty shots against all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal tossed the ball up and often found the batsmen misreading the deliveries.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.