No progress yet in Rajendranagar double murder case

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A fortnight after the murder of two women at a house in Mailardevpally, the police are still trying to track down the killer.

Teams of the Cyberabad police, with the assistance of police from the neighbouring Police Commissionerates are trying to track down the assailant.

The two women – Sabiha Begum, 55 and her daughter-in-law, Tayyaba, 22, – were staying in a rented house in Roshan Colony in the Mailardevpally police station area. On May 6, after Moin, Tayyaba’s husband left the house, the women were apparently killed by an unknown person. The murder came to light in the night when Moin returned from work and found the two women lying in a pool of blood in the house.

Both Sabiha Begum and Tayyaba Begum had died after being bludgeoned on the head with an iron rod. An officer associated with the investigation said that after analysing the call data record and mobile tower details, a relative of the Sabiha Begum was picked up. The man initially admitted to killing the two women. He led the police to a nala and said after killing the two women, he had dumped the iron rod used in commission of offence at the place.

“Excited over solving the case, the police with the help of GHMC officials stopped the flow of water in the nala and scoured it but to no success. The man later backtracked on his statement and went around complaining of police torture,” said a police officer.

The police have restarted investigation into the case. At least three teams headed by the DCP (Crimes) Cyberabad are pursuing the case. Several property offenders were questioned by the police from Hyderabad and Cyberabad to ascertain if anyone was involved in the crime but that too was in vain.

The police questioned several persons in the locality to get more details about the incident but they could not get any clues. In absence of any surveillance cameras in the area the police have started the investigation by collecting details of “active phones” in the locality and analysing the data retrieved from mobile phone towers in the area.

“A few metres from the place, there a mobile phone tower which helps in connecting the calls made from the locality. Our efforts to gather technical clues are on while questioning of suspects and property offenders is also being done,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.