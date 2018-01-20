No proposal to merge with TRS: TDP

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: There was no such proposal to merge Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) in any other party, TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrashekhar Rao said here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at NTR Bhavan after a meeting of politburo and central committee members, he said the party was launching various programmes against the government. ‘Palle Palleku Telugu Desam’ programme had started in 119 Assembly constituencies to strengthen the party in the State. Reddy said Vada Vadalaku TDP programme also started in Hyderabad. “Special party incharges and coordinators are appointed to oversee the party programmes,” he said.

Reddy also briefed the media about the training programmes being carried out for various cadres in the party. He said these programmes would help the party become strong in the State.

Will meet Union Home Minister

Ravula Chandrashekhar Reddy said the party had decided to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to complain about the arrest of party senior leader Onteru Pratap Reddy. He said the State had imposed restrictions on the media and same would be informed to the Centre.

Mothkupally away from meeting

Party politburo member M Narsimhulu, who recently aired his opinion on the merger of TTDP with TRS party, did not attend the Saturday meeting. Speaking on his absence, Ravula Chandrashekhar Reddy said the developments took place after January 18 in the party would be reported to the Central committee. The party would not depend on individuals, he added.

Party politburo members Nama Nageswar Rao, Revuri Prakash Reddy and Garikapati Mohan Rao also took part in the meeting.