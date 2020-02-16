No protocol violations during Metro inaugural: Talasani

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav strongly objected to the allegations made by BJP State president K Laxman on protocol violations during inauguration of the Jubilee Bus Station-Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station Corridor of Hyderabad Metro Rail. Laxman alleged that Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy was not invited for the inauguration and photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not being used in the Centre-funded programmes in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Srinivas Yadav stated that Kishan Reddy was invited for the inaugural ceremony of Hyderabad Metro Rail well in advance and the same was communicated to the latter’s office. “Being a Minister from Hyderabad, I personally telephoned to Kishan Reddy and invited him for the ceremony. But he expressed his inability to attend it citing the ongoing Parliament session. However, we ensured that his name was placed on the inaugural plaque next only to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as per protocol,” he pointed out.

The Minister expressed displeasure over the allegations made by the BJP leaders including Kishan Reddy and stated that the Central government contributed only Rs 1,200 crore for the Hyderabad Metro Rail towards Viability Gap Funding, while the rest of the expenditure was funded by the State government along with L&T. He pointed out that Hyderabad Metro Rail was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Miyapur and rubbished removal of the latter’s photographs from the Centre-funded programmes.

Srinivas Yadav alleged that BJP was trying to politicise all issues by encouraging false propaganda against its opponents. He dared the BJP State leaders to prove their commitment for people of Telangana State by announcing how much funds they will get from the Centre for the ongoing housing schemes.

“The BJP State president has been making unnecessary allegations against the State government for political mileage, but they failed to perform in all elections,” he stated. He offered to provide all data pertaining to the development programmes taken up by the State government in the Old City and dared the BJP leaders to prove their mettle by strengthening their party.

