No Puri Rath Yatra this year in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust, which has been organising Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra every year coinciding with the Rath Yatra at Jagannath, Puri, has announced that due to the Covid-19 spread it has decided not to go ahead with the Rath Yatra this year.

The Trust has been conducting Rath Yatra regularly from the last 130 years from Sri Jagannath Swamy Temple at General Bazaar, Secunderabad, with hundreds of devotees participating.

Purshottam Malani, Founder Family Trustee – Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust, said, “Due to the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic, this year the Rath Yatra and darshan that was supposed to be held on June 23 has to be cancelled for the public at large. We request all devotees to kindly seek the blessings of the Lord from their own residences and help the authorities restrict the spread of the coronavirus.”

