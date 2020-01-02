No qualms, I’m just 26: Srinivas

By | Published: 9:02 pm

With a tremendous success at the box office in the bygone year from his flick Rakshasudu, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in now looking forward to the best of his performances in 2020. After hearing many more scripts, he finally arrived at the film which is on sets right now. Rakshasudu turned to be a different platform to perform in an emotional and the present film is crafted to draw out the quotient of comedy mixed entertainment.

Srinivas said that this was the first time in his career to take up full-length comedy role, leaving aside the final 20-minute emotional track in the climax. “Alludu Seenu was my first film. It had all the ingredients of entertainment. After that, I never had a chance to repeat such entertainment in full scale. This character is also very special since this is completely based on a certain characterisation of its own. He does not stick to one stand.

He keeps on varying from one angle to another, according to the situation. I enjoyed portraying this role,” Srinivas shared. He also said that he knew about the difficulty in taking up comedy. “I know that it is not as easy as it looks. I told already that I wanted to take up all kinds of challenges from this year onwards. It is a full fledged entertainment packed with seasoned entertainers like Vennela Kishore and many others.

The audience keeps on laughing throughout the film but for the last 20 minutes. It was my decision after the release of Rakshasudu to concentrate on quality rather than quantity. It would be better if I commit to one or two films a year instead of signing project after project which does not make sense finally. Rakshasudu taught a lot many things and aspects,” Srinivas added. Talking about the taste of the audience nowadays, he elaborated on the significance of the content. “There was a trend sometime before.

Two or three scenes were treated with levity. But now, the scenario is different. Every scene carries weightage and should deliver something about the story or the character,” he added. The present film, being helmed by Santhosh Srinivas, has wrapped up its first schedule of 20 days and is gearing up for a May release. He concluded his birthday interview by saying that he is not worried about the passing time in life since he is only 26 now. “I’m just one year older than last year,” he laughs.

