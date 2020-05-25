No quarantine for asymptomatic passengers coming to Delhi

By | Published: 11:27 pm

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for the passengers coming to the national capital on flights, trains and buses, saying the asymptomatic ones will be allowed to go with advice that they will self-monitor their health for 14 days.

In an order, the Delhi Directorate General of Health Services also linked the health facilities with the airport, railway station and ISBTs for symptomatic passengers.

As per the order, the symptomatic passengers coming in flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will be transported in CATS ambulances to the Safdarjung Hospital.

For the New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Stations, it will be the Northern Railway Central hospital, and for symptomatic passengers at the Anand Vihar Railway Station and ISBT, Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan has been assigned.

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital will be the destination for the passengers coming at the Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.

For those from the Maharana Pratap ISBT, the Aruna Asaf Ali government hospital has been assigned.

The guidelines for domestic travel through air, train or inter-state buses, also make thermal screening, social distancing and Arogya Setu app on mobile essential.

It directs that the dos and don’ts should be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the agencies concerned.

“All passengers shall be advised to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices. Suitable announcement about Covid-19 including precautionary measures to be followed shall be made at airports, railway stations, bus terminals and in flights, trains and buses,” the guidelines said.

It says the agencies concerned — airport health authority, railways and the transport department should ensure that all passengers should undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and exit and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the flight, train or bus.

“During boarding and travel, all passengers shall use face covers/masks. They will also follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene.”

At all the points, required measures to ensure social distancing should be taken, the guidelines for domestic travel — air, train, inter-state bus — say.

“The airports, railway stations and bus terminals should be regularly sanitised and disinfected and availability of soaps and sanitisers shall be ensured.”

The asymptomatic passengers, who will be permitted to go with the advice that they will self-monitor their health for 14 days, have been directed to inform the DDMA helpline number concerned or the state helpline number, if they develop any symptoms.

Those found symptomatic, it said, will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility linked with each transport hub, and assessed there for clinical severity.

“Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid Health facilities and managed accordingly.”

The guidelines also said that those having mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public and private facilities) appropriate and tested as per ICMR protocol.

“If positive, they will continue in Covid Care Centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol. If negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate himself/herself and self monitor his/her health for further seven days.”

The guidelines said, in case any symptoms develop, they should inform the district surveillance officer or the state call centre.

While special trains have been running to and from Delhi since May 12, domestic flights started on Monday. More trains will be running from June 1.

