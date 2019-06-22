No question of leaving TDP, says Ganta Srinivasa Rao

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:00 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party legislator from Visakhapatnam North, Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday clarified that there was no question of his leaving TDP and join BJP.

Dismissing reports in a section of the press that he was holding a camp with 13 MLAs and was planning to join BJP as a mere figment of imagination, he said he was in Karnataka during the last couple of days on personal work. “I will get more satisfaction to be part of a constructive Opposition and have no greed for power. TDP has the strongest cadre among regional parties in the country and just because a couple of leaders have left, it

will not be weakened,” he stated.

Ganta also felt that the action of the four TDP Rajya Sabha members to merge TDP Parliamentary Party in BJP was arbitrary and unconstitutional. For, according to 10th Schedule, the merger should be between two political parties, he pointed out adding that TDP would take to legal course in the matter.

He also said victory and defeat was common in contests and TDP took the loss in its stride. “They say we did not get special category status and they would get it. Let them do it. You wait for six months, people will know whose governance is better,” he stated.