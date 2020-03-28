No red zones in Hyderabad, don’t believe in social media: Health Minister

By | Published: 3:15 pm 3:46 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Saturday said the health department did not declare any Red Zones in Hyderabad.

Reacting to posts across various social media outlets which claimed that several localities in and around Hitech City have been declared as Red Zones due to high incidence of Covid-19 positive cases, the Minister said that people were forwarding unconfirmed information on social media platforms which was spreading a lot of misinformation and panic among the community.

“I urge public not to believe any news that is being forwarded on various social media platforms. There are anti-social elements who are intentionally spreading fake news through social media. This is spreading a lot of panic among the general public,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .