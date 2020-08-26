No relief for Gati chairman

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court refused any interim orders to Mahendra Kumar Agarwal, chairman of Gati group. A writ petition was filed challenging the lookout notice issued by the Crime Investigation Department with regard to a complaint registered at Madhapur Police Station. A Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that as a result of the lookout notice, the petitioner was unable to travel abroad for business commitments and was facing problems. The counsel sought time to bring additional facts to the notice of the court, including the status of cases pending before Sebi. Justice Vinod Kumar, while refusing to intervene in the matter, granted time to the petitioner to submit the relevant documents and adjourned the matter by a week.

Man denied bail in murder case

Justice G Sri Devi refused to enlarge on bail a person accused of killing his wife. The judge was dealing with a bail petition filed by Ayub Khan in a murder case registered against him in Mamnoor police station, Warangal district. According to the police, the petitioner is alleged to have killed his wife (committed uxoricide) suspecting her of being in an illegitimate relation. The police informed the court that the petitioner is alleged to have dragged his wife, throttled and killed her. “This court cannot grant bail at this stage in such a brutal crime,” she said. When the petitioner’s counsel Ajay Kumar Madishetty requested to withdraw the application, the judge dismissed the bail application as withdrawn.

Inter-State transfer sought

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud, directed the Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, to consider an application for inter-State transfer between the two Telugu States. A petition was filed by Dr G Venkaiah seeking transfer from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh on mutual transfer policy. The petitioner pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had accepted his application and the same was pending with the Telangana government. D Sudarshan, counsel for the petitioner, complained that the petitioner’s retirement age was approaching and the Telangana government was taking its time. He informed the court that the petitioner had made a representation on July 22. The panel adjourned the matter by three weeks.

Mosque’s plea against Lokayukta turned down

A two-judge panel refused to entertain a writ plea filed by the managing committee of Meer Alam Mosque, Suryapet, challenging the proceedings of the Lokayukta. The panel of Justice A Rajashekar Reddy and Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy was dealing with a plea that the complaint filed by Syed Basheeruddin against the committee was without jurisdiction. Basheeruddin had complained that the committee failed to follow proper procedures while calling for auctions for shops at the mosque. Mohd Abdul Mukeeth, the counsel appearing for the petitioners, argued that the managing committee of the mosque and the functions of the mosque are controlled by the Wakf board. He pointed out that under the provisions of the Wakf Act, it was the responsibility of the board to conduct any such investigation and the Lok Ayukta had no jurisdiction in the matter. The panel observed that the committee being a public authority fell under the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta. The panel suspended the inquiry being conducted by the Wakf Board. It directed the petitioner to approach the Lokayukta with preliminary objections on maintainability.

HC asks for report on recruitment process

The same panel called for a report from the Registrar Recruitment High Court of Telangana on the process of recruitment for the posts of Junior Assistants, Process Server and Office Subordinate at District Courts, Karimnagar. The panel further directed the Registrar, Recruitment, to report to the court if the ratio of 1:3 was being followed while calling the candidates for interview. Kodam Raviteja and two others filed a writ petition questioning the action of the District Judge, Medak, and District Judge, Karimnagar, in not calling the petitioners for interview. The panel adjourned the matter by a day.

Ban on sale of tobacco products stayed

The same panel stayed until further orders a notification issued by the State government on banning the sale of tobacco products, including gutka, khaini and pan masala. The panel was dealing with a writ petition filed by Ajay Enterprises, Begum Bazar, Hyderabad. Arun Kumar Doddla, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the notification was prima facie illegal and needed to be set aside. The court posted the case along with a batch of cases on a similar issue for adjudication.

