No respite for Hyderabad from rains

Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Intermittent rainfall continued for the fourth consecutive day in the city with several parts receiving light to moderate rainfall on Monday.

Till 3 pm, Asifnagar recorded a rainfall of 26.3 mm, followed by Gandipet (19 mm), Nagole (12.8 mm), Shaikpet (6.5 mm) and Bandlaguda (5 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The impact-based weather forecast by the Meteorological Department said there would generally be a cloudy sky with a possibility of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in some parts of the city on Tuesday. It also said that there could be water pooling on roads and low-lying areas.

The average rainfall recorded in the city on Sunday was 22.1 mm. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 32.5 mm was recorded at Balapur while across the State, a rainfall of 169.5 mm was recorded at Venkatapuram of Mulugu. Several districts, which were witnessing heavy rainfall in the last one week, took a breather on Monday, with the rainfall turning moderate. Districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial and Nizamabad witnessed moderate rainfall. Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural, which witnessed floods in the last two days reported light rainfall in some parts.

The TSDPS said light to moderate rain or thundershowers were expected at many places across the State while there could be heavy rain at some places in the northern districts of the State for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department issued a weather warning saying thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were ‘very likely’ at isolated places over Telangana on Tuesday. Heavy rain was also ‘very likely’ to occur in many districts over Telangana, it said.

