Telangana reeling under heat wave conditions

Hyderabad: Saturday promises to throw up some interesting weather in Telangana State. Predicting an almost a Jekyll and Hyde like Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said Telangana will witness heat wave conditions in many districts. It also said thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are also very likely to occur in isolated places in the State.

The IMD said the districts of Adilabad, Kumram-Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda are expected to experience heat wave conditions on Saturday.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) and lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana,” it also said.

For Sunday and Monday, the IMD predicted that the heat wave conditions are likely to dissipate with isolated light rain to moderate thunderstorms in the State. It also accompanied this with warnings of severe thunderstorms and gusty winds for the two days.

On Friday, Khammam registered the highest maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius with the lowest temperature 42.4 degrees coming from Hyderabad.

