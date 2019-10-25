No respite from rains to Hyderabad, more in store

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: There has been no respite from the incessant rains which have been lashing the city almost on daily basis for last several days and disrupting the normal life, particularly during the afternoons.

Thursday was no different with several parts of the city receiving rains with Mehdipatnam logging in highest 24-hour rainfall of 25 mm till 6 pm followed by RC Puram (24.8 mm), Gudimalkapur (21.8 mm) and Faluknama (21 mm), according to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Due to the rains, some low lying places and rain catchment areas witnessed water stagnation. On being alerted, monsoon teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cleared the water logging at various spots in the city including at Wali Noor Function Hall in Chandrayangutta.

The weather conditions with TSDPS over the State suggest light to moderate rain/ thundershowers at many places with heavy rain at isolated places up to Friday. Thereafter, the State is expected to receive light to moderate rain/thundershowers at a few places in the next two days.

According to private weather forecast agency, Skymet, these rains could be attributed to the twin weather systems prevailing on either side of the coast. “A low pressure area is seen over coastal Andhra Pradesh, while a well-marked low pressure area is marked over East Central Arabian Sea. Both the systems have been influencing the weather of Telangana including Hyderabad,” it added.

