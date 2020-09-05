No restriction or ban on filling up of govt posts: Finance Ministry

“This ban will cover all creation of posts under powers which have been delegated to any organisation regardless of the source of such authority or power.”

New Delhi: There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in the Government of India. Normal recruitments through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs, said Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry has also stated that the Department of Expenditure circular dated 04 September 2020 deals with the internal procedure for creation of posts and doesn’t in any way affect or curtail recruitment.

“Administrative expenditure: All Ministries/Departments including attached offices/subordinate offices and autonomous bodies shall observe the following instructions for curtailing administrative expenditure–No printing/publishing of books, publications, documents, etc. will be done on imported paper, except where printing is done abroad by Indian Missions, etc.” read Ministry’s Office Memorandum.

“Expenditure on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day, etc. should be discouraged or if felt necessary be appropriately curtailed. In any case, travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided,” it added.

Creation of posts: There will be a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of Department of Expenditure, in Ministries/Departments, Attached Offices, Subordinate Offices, Statutory Bodies and Autonomous Bodies.

“This ban will cover all creation of posts under powers which have been delegated to any organisation regardless of the source of such authority or power,” the Memorandum read.

“Secretaries of the Ministries/Departments, being the Chief Accounting Authorities as per Rule 70 of GFR, shall be fully charged with the responsibility of ensuring compliance of the above instructions,” it added.