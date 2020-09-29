No room for error in land drive: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Tuesday instructed the officials concerned to record details of non-agricultural properties online in a planned manner within the stipulated time.

The Minister said there was no room for error and also asked officials to create awareness among people on the importance of uploading their property records to simplify the registration process.

In a review meeting here, Dayakar Rao wanted the authorities to judiciously follow the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and visit every household in a village to ensure that every inch of the land is accounted for. He asked them to make arrangements for the distribution of maroon passbooks to non-agricultural property owners and green passbooks for agricultural property owners.

“As per the new Revenue Act, the Chief Minister has decided to give pattadar passbooks, providing security to houses and all other types of properties in rural areas, as well as agricultural lands. His goal is to provide adequate security to all the authentic property owners and protect them from land grabbers,” he said.

The Minister wanted the field-level staff to ensure that all non-agricultural properties, including houses, farmhouses, commercial buildings and other structures, were recorded without any errors. He also asked them to clarify any doubts and rumours raised by people. He stated that there was no hidden agenda of the State government in digital updation of non-agricultural properties. “People need not spend any money from their pockets as the entire process is being done for free,” he added.

Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other officials attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .