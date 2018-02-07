No room for national parties in South India, says KTR

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: National parties have no room to grow in South India including Telangana State as people are decisively favouring regional parties in all southern States, Minister for IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development asserted on Wednesday. In fact, he feels that the rosy days of national parties are gone and they are nothing more than bigger regional parties now.

The young Minister reiterated that he was committed to the challenge he had thrown at TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and would retire from politics if the TRS party does not return to power in 2019 elections.

“I am not someone who shies away from a challenge. I would honour my word even if the TPCC President fears accepting my challenge,” he declared. He wagered his 20-25 years of political career on TRS performance during the 2019 polls and dared any senior leader from Congress to accept his challenge.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at his camp office on Wednesday, Rama Rao expressed his views on a wide range of issues. Elaborating on his confidence to win the next elections, he stated that various schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao are nearing completion and would start bearing fruits which would ensure the party victory in next elections.

“Farm investment support scheme alone will benefit lakhs of farmers, besides irrigation projects, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya as well as development and welfare programme,” the Minister explained. When asked about number of seats that TRS is likely to win in next elections, he said he was no astrologer to predict numbers but exhuded confidence to return to power.

Rama Rao made it clear that his party will contest alone in the 2019 elections in the State. “The party leadership will take a decision in case there is a request from any political party for supporting formation of a new government at the Centre,” he said. He admitted to the need to reactivate the party cadre. On whether legislators who failed to perform would be denied the party tickets, he stated that the party leadership was aware of its shortcomings and would take corrective steps

Calling Congress party as a third rated party that has ruined Telangana, the Minister did not hide his visceral hatred towards the age-old party. He held the Congress party responsible for misusing the Indian Constitution more than any other political party in the country and dethroning the governments which did not favour them under the guise of Article 356.

He also stated that the Congress leadership does not have issues to take up in Telangana State and hence, resorting to personal attacks on the family members of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“A street killing in Nalgonda was painted as a State level issue. They talk about jobs when the Congress government in its decade-long rule gave only 5,000 jobs in Telangana even though the TRS government completed 30,000 job recruitments in three years,” he pointed out.

Rama Rao said Uttam Kumar Reddy was resorting to personal attacks on the Chief Minister’s family including terming the Minister as a political novice even though he was two years younger to AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi.

“There cannot be a bigger ‘Pappu’ than Rahul Gandhi who could not lead his party to victory in a municipal election in his own constituency. He could neither win Gujarat despite anti-incumbancy nor retain Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

On allegations of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and A Revanth Reddy against him, he said they were trying to retain their positions in Congress by levelling personal attacks on the Chief Minister’s family.