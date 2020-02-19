No room for politics in development of villages: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Nalgonda: Making it clear that there was no scope for politics in development of villages, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday underscored the need for united efforts of elected representatives of local bodies to develop their villages irrespective of politics by utilizing Palle Pragathi programme.

Speaking at Panchayat Raj Sammelan held in agricultural market yard at Nalgonda, Jagadish Reddy said that there was no need to do politics for the next four years and leaders of opposition parties should also not try to politicise schemes and programmes taken up by the State government.

He reminded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken up Palle Pragathi programme to bring qualitative and quantitative change in the Gram Panchayats in the State. Under Palle Pragathi, works of sanitation, plantation, construction of dumping yards and grave yards were taken up in all villages and it is a continuous process, he added.

Stating that the government had been depositing a total of Rs 20 crore in the accounts of Grama Panchayats every month for the purpose, he said that the Grama Panchayats had got Rs 100 crore in total in the last five months.

In addition to giving powers to the local bodies, the State government was keen on extending the required funds for their development. He said that the local bodies should prioritise their requirements and prepare a plan of action. If required, the State government is ready to sanction more funds to the Gram Panchayats by stopping payments of salaries of Ministers and MLAs, he maintained.

Stating that the drainage system was a main problem to ensure cleanliness in the villages, he said that the Chief Minister was also examining the possibilities of introducing underground drainage system in the villages. Development of any State is not possible without development of villages.

The Chief Minister has made Telangana State a role model in welfare schemes and development. The State government has earmarked Rs 50,000 crore in the budget for the welfare sector, he maintained.

Safe drinking water supply to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, 24-hour power supply to agriculture sector, crop investment support scheme to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme and insurance coverage to farmers under Rythu Bheema were being implemented only in Telangana State in the country, he noted.

Several sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPPs and MPTCs were urged to solve the menace of stray dogs and monkeys in the programme as they were major problems being faced by their respective villages.

The Panchayat Raj Sammelan was attended by Rajya Sabhe member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, MLCs Karne Prabhakar and Tera Chinnapa Reddy, MLAs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, N Bhasker Rao, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Gadari Kishore and Ravinder Kumar Naik and Nalgonda municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy and district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil.

