No sale of Chinese goods at Begum Bazar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The general merchants at Begum Bazar have decided to close their stores daily by 5 pm and kirana merchants by 3 pm, in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Also, protesting the border clash at Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, general merchants at Begum Bazar on Thursday decided to stop trading of Chinese goods with immediate effect.

The Hyderabad General Merchants Association which met here, said 800 merchants who sell Chinese goods, including cosmetics, toys, novelties etc., have decided not to trade these goods. “We have decided not to sell Chinese goods anymore,” said Hyderabad General Merchants Association president, Sri Ram Vyas.

Vyas said the turnover of the Chinese goods in the market was substantial and added that they also decided to immediately replace the ‘China Bazar’ name boards on stores.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad General Merchants Association said they took a decision to close stores by 5 pm to contain the spread of the virus in the market, which is a major business hub in the city.

The Kirana Merchants Association also voluntarily decided to conduct their business from 9 am to 3 pm only in a bid to break the chain of virus spread. There are nearly 400 shops under the association’s umbrella.

“We have to ensure safety of traders and customers as well. We cannot take chances,” said Kirana Merchants Association president, Laxminarayan Rathi.

These decisions will come into effect covering all shops in Feelkhana, Begum Bazar, Siddamber Bazar and Osman Gunj areas.

