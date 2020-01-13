No scope of rethinking on CAA: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ruled out any amendments to the current Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said there was no scope for any rethinking on the implementation of the CAA.

A few educated and political parties were misleading people on the CAA and NPR with vested interests. “Those opposing it and creating confusion among people, should know it clearly that there is going to be no rethink on CAA,” he said while speaking to press persons here on Sunday.

Indian Muslims are living in India with commitment and not with compulsion, Naqvi said adding that their socio-economic, religious and constitutional rights are safe and secure. “India is the only country where the rights of minorities are safe,” he said.

CAA is not against any particular community, the Union Minister said. “It is only to deal with those from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan living in the country and seeking citizenship. In last five years, nearly 600 people were given Indian citizenship”.

Taking a dig at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said all the State governments would have to implement a law enacted in the Parliament. “No State is above the law enacted by the Parliament,” he said.

“There cannot be any ifs or buts. All parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, have to implement them,” said Naqvi.

Earlier, the Union Minister along with State Home Minister Mohamood Ali inaugurated the Hunar Haat expo at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

Over 125 stalls have been set up at the expo in which nearly 250 artisans, craftsmen are participating. Hunar Haat proved to be an effective and successful mission to preserve and promote India’s indigenous traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsman, he said.

Over 2.80 lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment during the last three years. Hunar Haat generates business for handmade exquisite products of artisans and craftsmen.

Apart from handicrafts and handlooms, visitors can also relish a variety of snacks, sweets and savouries at the expo, which will be open from 11 am to 10.30 pm till January 19.

RSS threat to India’s harmony: Activists

Hyderabad: The ongoing social and political unrest concerning citizenship law and NPR was due to the pre-independence era divide and rule policy of the British that is still in existence in the form of vested agendas of organisations like RSS, observed social activists here on Sunday.

Participating in a seminar ‘India and RSS’ here, they said organisations like RSS, with their vested agenda, have always posed threat to the DNA of India’s secularism.

Prof. Shamsul Islam from Delhi University said all the interfaith and regional or linguistic conflicts in India were due to the British rule. “These were planted by the British to rule India, and RSS supported the British in this cause,” he said.

“While Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose recruited people in his Azad Hindustan army to fight for the independence of India, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar recruited people to support the British military,” Prof. Shamsul Islam said.

The need was to unite in the fight against NRC, NPR and CAA beyond religious, cultural and linguistic lines, he said and urged people from all communities to collaborate for this common cause of fighting the differentiation and marginalisation in the name of NRC, NPR and CAA.

The seminar was organised by Telangana Joint Action Committee against NRC and NPR and was presided over by convener Mushtaq Malik. Social activist Aleem Khan Falki and others participated.

