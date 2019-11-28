No second capital for India: Centre

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Putting an end to the speculation, the Centre had formally declared that there was no proposal before the Central government to have a second capital of India.

In a reply to a written question raised by Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Centre was not considering it necessary to have a second capital for the country in South India. “No, Sir,” Rai answered a question in the House.

His reply gains importance after leaders from various political parties, including the BJP, did not rule out the possibility of Hyderabad being made the country’s second capital, following threats from Pakistan and worsening air pollution in New Delhi among others.

Speculations gathered more attention after senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao recently quoted Dr BR Ambedkar, saying the latter wanted Hyderabad to be the second capital. But, another Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy ruled out the possibility, stating that the idea was not even under discussion. The latest reply from the Centre in the Parliament had officially put an end to speculations.

