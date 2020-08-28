No ‘selfies’ at Konda Pochamma Sagar: Siddipet Collector

By | Published: 12:25 am

Siddipet: District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said that they were prohibiting people from taking selfies, pictures and consuming liquor on the Konda Pochamma Sagar. He said that they were imposing the restrictions to control the drowning incidents. Reddy said that taking the pet animals on to the project was also prohibited.

Since the water storage has increased to 7.5 tmc against its total storage capacity of 15 tmc in the reservoir, the Collector, who held a review meeting on the project bund for two hours with Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis and Superintending Engineer Venugopal, said that they would allow the visitors between 7 am and 6 pm every day. As the project has been getting a huge number of tourists, the Police Commissioner said that they were initiating various measures for the safety of the people coming here.

Saying the 16-km long bund of the project was put under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, Davis said that they would initiate criminal action against the people if anyone is caught organising bike races on the project’s bund. Stating that they were also strictly banning the organising of birthday or marriage day cake cutting events here, the top cop said that they would initiate strict action against the people if anyone is caught causing any inconvenience or misbehaving with the people.

The Commissioner said that they also kept a strict vigil on the movement of the people to curb eve-teasing and thefts in the vicinity. Gajwel Area Development Officer R Muthyam Reddy, ACP, Balaji and others were present.

