No shortage of urea: Niranjan assures farmers

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Karimnagar: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday assured farmers that there was no dearth of urea in the State, and that they need not worry about its supplies. All districts now have buffer stocks, he added.

Niranjan Reddy along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar conducted a review meeting with agriculture officers from Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagitial districts at the District Collectorate.

The Minister said every day, urea was being directly transported to the districts and agriculture officials were distributing it to farmers through cooperative societies and dealers.

“Though sufficient urea was available in all districts, distribution was delayed due to ‘point of sale’ system introduced by the Union government,” he said.

To put an end to misuse, verification of pattadar pass books, Aadhaar card, and thumb impression was made mandatory before distributing urea.

“Hence, farmers are made to stand in queues even after sufficient stock available,” he said, adding that there was huge demand for urea since the area under cultivation had gone up substantially in all districts.

Directing agriculture officials to educate farmers about the process, Niranjan Reddy said the Union government was importing urea from other countries following the closure of a unit of Nagarjuna Fertilizer Company, which used to supply 50 per cent of urea requirement of the Telugu States.

Arrival of stocks to the State was delayed by one to two days due to incessant rains in other States, he said, adding that this resulted in urea shortage in some districts.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded to the situation and took various steps to bring urea through ships, trains and lorries. “At present, there is no shortfall of urea in the State and the demand would also come down in the coming five to six days,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy asked all district Ministers, Collectors and agriculture officials to conduct review meetings every day and educate farmers about the supply of urea. He instructed mandal agriculture officers to inspect urea dealer shops every day.

Later, Minister inspected the urea arrival point at Karimnagar railway station. District Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed and agriculture officers participated in the meeting.

