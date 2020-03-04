No signs of green shoots

Published: 12:12 am 11:41 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent assertion that ‘green shoots’ of economic recovery were visible may well reflect a misplaced optimism on the part of the NDA government. Emerging data has poured cold water on the minister’s claim. According to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India’s unemployment rose to 7.78% in February, the highest in the last four months. In rural areas, the unemployment rate increased to 7.37% from 5.97% in the previous month while in urban areas it fell from 9.70% to 8.65%. The National Statistical Office (NSO) has pegged the growth of gross domestic product (GDP) at 4.7% in the October-December quarter in 2019. The GDP growth was registered at 5.6% in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. During the nine-month period from April to December 2019, the economy grew 5.1% as against 6.3% in the same period a year ago. The NSO has pegged the economic growth at 5% in 2019-20 in its second advance estimates. The Reserve Bank of India had also estimated 5% GDP growth. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, on the other hand, stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in February as against Rs 1.10 lakh crore in the previous month. The data pertaining to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for December 2019 don’t seem to support the Finance Minister’s optimistic claim. According to Reuters, the economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than six years in the last three months of 2019.

Experts have predicted further deceleration as the global coronavirus outbreak poses major challenges to growth in Asia’s third-largest economy. The Covid-19 outbreak has brought large parts of China, the world’s second-largest economy, to a standstill and its impact has been felt across industries. It is feared that the full impact of the outbreak on the Indian economy will be felt during the coming quarter. This will impact the manufacturing sector, which has already shrunk by 0.43% and 0.25%, respectively, in the last two quarters. Besides, the tax collection of the Central government shrunk by 2.1% between April 2019 and January 2020. This limits the ability of the government to spend its way out of trouble. There is an argument in the government circles that the worst is behind us and that the economy has bottomed out. This has led to the optimism about green shoots as indicators of a possible economic recovery. With the economy likely to grow at a rate slower than 5% in the current quarter, any talk of green shoots may be an exercise in self-delusion. A substantial recovery cannot happen unless investment in the economy picks up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .