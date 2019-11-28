No signs of improvement in Nawaz Sharif’s health: Hussain Nawaz

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Islamabad: Hussain Nawaz, the son of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that there were no signs of improvement in the health of his father and requested the people of the country to pray for him. Hussain said that he wished his father would be treated under one roof, Geo News reported.

“Have advised my father numerous times to go to the US for treatment,” he said. “We can’t see any signs of improvement in his health,” he added. Hussain said that Nawaz would have to be taken to the hospital numerous times over the next couple of days.

“Diagnosis of the bone marrow is a very sensitive issue, I would like the nation to pray for my father,” he was quoted as saying. Sharif family sources confirmed to Geo News that the former prime minister underwent two therapy sessions at London Bridge Hospital a day before.

They further revealed that Sharif was being provided with medicines to strengthen his immune system.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) last week ordered the federal government to remove Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) allowing the ailing PML-N leader to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

Prime Minister Imran Sharif took a jibe on Sharif by stating that his health had immediately improved after the former prime minister boarded the steps of his air ambulance.