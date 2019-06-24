No snags in Hyderabad Metro services: NVS Reddy

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, Managing Director, NVS Reddy on Monday dismissed reports of Metro trains making unplanned halts at Jubilee Hills Road No. 5 station.

The top metro official termed such reports as incorrect and pointed out that the train timetable was asymmetric because the services were being operated under Twin Single Line method between Jubilee Hills Checkpost and Hitec City stations.

Since last couple of days, there were reports about Metro services developing snags and being halted at Jubilee Hills Road No 5 station. The MD of HMRL said for the convenience of passengers, two trains were being run one after the other and an additional third train was being run to clear the extra rush during peak hours by keeping spare trains at Hitec city and Ameerpet stations, he said.

Under the Twin Single Line method, trains come in quick succession and at times with in a gap of 15 minutes, but maintaining the average frequency of 7.5 minutes on the route.

“Till the trains coming one after the other are cleared and the “Twin single line” section becomes free, the next train is not allowed to enter the section and it is kept for a few minutes at Jubilee Hills Rd No. 5 station, if required,” said Reddy.

Moreover, at times, passengers were pressing the emergency button, resulting in stoppage of trains. Instructions had been issued to L&TMRHL to make proper announcements explaining the position to passengers, he added.

