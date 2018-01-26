No stand against late night Muslim weddings, says Mahmood Ali

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday said the State government did not take any stand against the trend of late night weddings in Muslim community.

He said the government neither gets involved in any religious affairs nor make any guidelines to stop Nikah ceremonies beyond 9 pm. “We can’t regulate or ask people to be on time during marriages, we can only advice them to eat dinner on proper time,” he said.

Mahmood Ali said personally he would also suggest people to have dinner on time as late night eating could be hazardous for health but we can’t enforce them to change their habits.

Deputy Chief Minister clarified government’s stand created storm in some Muslim quarters after recent Wakf Board meeting with Muslim Scholars and police officials on late night marriages.