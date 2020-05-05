No stopping as ‘match’ made online

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The lockdown is not stopping some from dreaming.

Several youngsters, who were dreaming of a ‘happy married life’ but had to put aside their plans due to the lockdown, are not sitting idle. Using technology and the help of an organisation that is playing the role of a facilitator, of course by charging a fee, many are searching, finding and fixing alliances online.

With the chances of holding a ‘pelli choopulu’ or a ‘boy-girl’ introductory meet at a temple or relative’s house being remote due to the lockdown, this matrimonial website, run by the Elders Club International Foundation, is helping prospective brides and grooms meet each other through video conferencing apps including Zoom, Skype and WhatsApp.

With the mutual consent of families and elders, marriage alliances are fixed after making more than two dozen video calls, says Mandadi Krishna Reddy, founder and managing trustee of the foundation. He said as many as 1,000 youngsters, who were planning to get married, had enrolled with the foundation by paying Rs 1,000 each for an online matrimonial meet.

“We have decided to organise online matrimonial meets online to save time as there is no possibility of getting exemption from the lockdown in the next four weeks,” he said.

According to Reddy, the foundation that has a membership of 95 lakh people in the two Telugu States started the online marriage alliance system keeping in view the problems being faced by families owing to the lockdown. Two separate groups were created, one each for the age group of 21 to 30 years and 30 to 50 years, on WhatsApp.

“Once the particulars are mentioned in the group along with age, community and job profile, we organise a meeting online first with family members and elders using various apps and later with the youngsters planning for the marriage,” Reddy explained, adding the foundation was playing a role of a facilitator.

